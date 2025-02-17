Pradhana Vizha 2025: Here are the winners at the event's 20th edition
The Most Popular Male Personality and Most Popular Female Personality awards were won by Raghadeepan Santheran and Eswari Gunasagar, respectively.
Pradhana Vizha 2025 celebrated its 20th edition with 20 awards conferred during the ceremony at the Theatre at Mediacorp on Saturday (Feb 15).
Hosted by artistes G Selva, Jaynesh Isuran, Jaenani Netra, Karthikeyan Somasundram, Saravanan Ayyavoo, Thavanesan Sivanathan and Malene Waters, the night celebrated the best and brightest stars in Singapore’s local Indian entertainment scene.
The ceremony’s highly anticipated Most Popular Male Personality and Most Popular Female Personality categories were bagged by Raghadeepan Santheran and Eswari Gunasagar, respectively.
Nithiyia Rao was named Best Actress and Rajeshkannan was named Best Actor.
The night also paid tribute to industry pioneers, with the Lifetime Achievement award presented by Guest-of-Honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to senior journalist Mr S Peter for his contributions in local Tamil media for over four decades.
Actor Karthikeyan Somasundram was also presented with the All-Time Favourite Artiste award with a career in theatre and media spanning over two decades.
Saravanan Ayyavoo, a host of the awards show, clinched his eighth Best Host award.
Winning the Best Drama Series award was fantasy drama Oh Butterfly, produced by Storybots Asia. Its cast member DS Kaiswarya was also named Most Promising Artiste.
Tamil romance drama Vaan Varu Vaan won the Best Original Track award for its heartwarming melody Neethaney. Cast member Jaya Ganesh Isuran, also took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his standout performance.
Ethiroli, Mediacorp’s long-running current affairs programme, emerged as the Best Info-Ed / Docu-drama Series. Now in its 20th season, its host Sivaranjaniy was awarded Best Host (Information) for presenting complex topics with clarity and empathy.
The audience were also dazzled with performances, including the first-ever collaboration between musician Shabir Sulthan and rapper Yung Raja, who delivered a fusion of rap and song.
The show also featured the commemorative song Vinnai Thodu, composed by Shabir Music Asia, in celebration of Pradhana Vizha’s 20th edition.
“This milestone is not just a showcase of their (the winners and nominees’) talents and celebration of their achievements, but also a reflection of how far local Indian entertainment has come – and a promise to how much further it will go,” said Angeline Poh, Mediacorp's Chief Customer & Corporate Development Officer.
“We look forward to being with them every step of the way and can’t wait to see these stars continue to light up our screens and inspire audiences far and wide!”