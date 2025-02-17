Pradhana Vizha 2025: Here are the winners at the event's 20th edition

Pradhana Vizha 2025 celebrated its 20th edition with 20 awards conferred during the ceremony at the Theatre at Mediacorp on Saturday (Feb 15).

Hosted by artistes G Selva, Jaynesh Isuran, Jaenani Netra, Karthikeyan Somasundram, Saravanan Ayyavoo, Thavanesan Sivanathan and Malene Waters, the night celebrated the best and brightest stars in Singapore’s local Indian entertainment scene.

The ceremony’s highly anticipated Most Popular Male Personality and Most Popular Female Personality categories were bagged by Raghadeepan Santheran and Eswari Gunasagar, respectively.