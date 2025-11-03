Mediacorp fundraiser President's Challenge Night 2025 raises over S$14 million

Mediacorp’s annual flagship fundraiser, President’s Challenge Night (PCN), has raised S$14,980,947 (US$11.5 million) in donations – which will support 60 programmes backed by the President’s Challenge 2025.

The event took place on Sunday (Nov 2) and was hosted by veteran presenter Steven Chia and 987 DJ Sonia Chew. Also making an appearance, ahead of their upcoming concert, was the iconic Danish band Michael Learns To Rock, who captivated the crowd with classics like Paint My Love and 25 Minutes.