Mediacorp fundraiser President's Challenge Night 2025 raises over S$14 million
President’s Challenge Night 2025 raised S$14,980,947 in donations, which will support 60 programmes.
Mediacorp’s annual flagship fundraiser, President’s Challenge Night (PCN), has raised S$14,980,947 (US$11.5 million) in donations – which will support 60 programmes backed by the President’s Challenge 2025.
The event took place on Sunday (Nov 2) and was hosted by veteran presenter Steven Chia and 987 DJ Sonia Chew. Also making an appearance, ahead of their upcoming concert, was the iconic Danish band Michael Learns To Rock, who captivated the crowd with classics like Paint My Love and 25 Minutes.
In a special appearance, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam joined former national table tennis athlete Ethan Poh for a “piano pong” rally, set to a recital by eight-year-old piano prodigy Kyan Lee.
The donation link for President’s Challenge Night 2025 will remain open till Nov 9 via this website.
You can watch President’s Challenge Night 2025 on demand for free on mewatch or catch the repeat telecast on Channel 5 on Nov 9 from 4.30pm.