Johnny Hates Jazz, Avantgardey, Iman Fandi and Nathan Hartono to perform at President's Challenge Night 2026
The fundraising show will return on Oct 25 with the theme Uplift and Inspire, featuring performances by artistes including Nathan Hartono, Iman Fandi and Gareth Fernandez, as well as President Tharman Shanmugaratnam playing the kompang alongside actress Zoe Tay.
A host of Singaporean and international performers will take the stage at this year's President's Challenge Night, which returns on Oct 25.
Among those picking up an instrument for the night will be President Tharman Shanmugaratnam himself. The President will play the kompang alongside actress Zoe Tay and Singapore Polytechnic's Seri Thera in a performance of dikir barat, a traditional Malay performance form combining poetry, movement and rhythmic ensemble singing.
Themed Uplift and Inspire and hosted by actress Rebecca Lim and comedian-actor Rishi Budhrani, the President's Challenge Night 2026 will feature various international and local artistes, young performers and community groups for Mediacorp's flagship fundraiser show.
Among the international acts is British band Johnny Hates Jazz, which is set to perform its hits, including Shattered Dreams and Turn Back The Clock.
Japanese dance troupe Avantgardey will also perform. The group is known for its synchronised choreography, matching bob hairstyles, quirky faces and distinctive uniform-inspired costumes.
The show will also feature singer Amni Musfirah, who will open the programme with the 25-piece SAF Central Band for a performance of Cover Me In Sunshine, followed by 100 young singers from the Voices of Singapore Choir performing High Hopes.
Singer-songwriter Sky Shen will debut a new single, The Little Critters, while Herman Keh, Ezam Ernady, Tasha Low, Cheryl Chou and Jaynesh will team up with the ITE Show Choir and Martial House for a rendition of Can't Hold Us.
Another performance, choreographed by Cultural Medallion recipient Som Said, will bring together singer Iman Fandi and violinist Celine Ng with Seri Thera and dancers from Malay performing arts group Sri Warisan.
Indian classical music will meet contemporary rap and dance in a performance featuring musician Dr Ghanavenothan Retnam, Yaar Antha Star winner Meenakshy, dancer Mei Fei and Bhaskar's Arts Academy.
Singer-actor Nathan Hartono will perform Can You Feel The Love Tonight alongside Anisah and community choir The Joyful Voices, while Rebekah Dorai and Gareth Fernandez will close the programme with You Will Be Found.
The President's Challenge Night is Mediacorp's annual televised fundraiser in support of the President's Challenge.
Last year's event raised S$14,980,947.
Funds raised through the President's Challenge will support 60 organisations and programmes serving individuals and communities across Singapore.
A new cohort of President's Challenge Fellows will also be announced during the programme. The fellowship, launched by President Tharman in May 2025, empowers individuals to drive social change, overcome adversity and inspire others.
President's Challenge Night 2026 will air live on Oct 25 at 7.30pm on Channel 5, mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.
More details here.