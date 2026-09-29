Johnny Hates Jazz, Avantgardey, Iman Fandi and Nathan Hartono to perform at President's Challenge Night 2026

A host of Singaporean and international performers will take the stage at this year's President's Challenge Night, which returns on Oct 25.

Among those picking up an instrument for the night will be President Tharman Shanmugaratnam himself. The President will play the kompang alongside actress Zoe Tay and Singapore Polytechnic's Seri Thera in a performance of dikir barat, a traditional Malay performance form combining poetry, movement and rhythmic ensemble singing.

Themed Uplift and Inspire and hosted by actress Rebecca Lim and comedian-actor Rishi Budhrani, the President's Challenge Night 2026 will feature various international and local artistes, young performers and community groups for Mediacorp's flagship fundraiser show.