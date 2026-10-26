President's Challenge Night 2026 raises over S$11 million

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam took to the stage at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Sunday (Oct 25) to play the kompang, a traditional Malay hand drum, during President's Challenge Night 2026.

He joined performers from Singapore Polytechnic for a segment combining kompang drumming, dikir barat and Malay dance, alongside actress Zoe Tay and other local performers.

It was one of the highlights of Mediacorp's annual televised fundraiser in support of the President's Challenge, which raised S$11,045,752 (US$8.6 million) as of Sunday night.