President's Challenge Night 2026 raises over S$11 million
The annual fundraiser brought together international acts Johnny Hates Jazz and Avantgardey with local artistes and community groups, raising S$11,045,752 as of Sunday (Oct 25) night. Donations remain open until Nov 1.
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam took to the stage at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Sunday (Oct 25) to play the kompang, a traditional Malay hand drum, during President's Challenge Night 2026.
He joined performers from Singapore Polytechnic for a segment combining kompang drumming, dikir barat and Malay dance, alongside actress Zoe Tay and other local performers.
It was one of the highlights of Mediacorp's annual televised fundraiser in support of the President's Challenge, which raised S$11,045,752 (US$8.6 million) as of Sunday night.
This year's show, themed Uplift and Inspire, was hosted by actress Rebecca Lim and comedian Rishi Budhrani, bringing together international acts, Singapore artistes, young performers and community groups.
President Tharman's kompang performance was part of a larger segment celebrating Malay music and dance.
Actress Zoe Tay joined Seri Thera, a dikir barat group from Singapore Polytechnic, for a performance of the traditional Malay art form, which combines rhythmic chanting, poetry and coordinated movements.
Meanwhile, singer Iman Fandi and violinist Celine Ng joined dancers from Sri Warisan in a performance choreographed by Cultural Medallion recipient Som Said, bringing together traditional and contemporary elements.
The evening also featured performances by pop band Johnny Hates Jazz – who performed their hits Shattered Dreams, Turn Back The Clock and I Don't Want To Be A Hero – and Japanese dance troupe Avantgardey.
Singer-actor Nathan Hartono also shared the stage with 14-year-old Anisah and community choir The Joyful Voices for a rendition of Can You Feel The Love Tonight.
Other participants that evening included singers Amni Musfirah, Rebekah Dorai and Gareth Fernandez, as well as Mediacorp artistes Herman Keh, Ezam Ernady, Tasha Low, Cheryl Chou and Jaynesh Isuran.
Those who missed the broadcast can catch the show on demand on mewatch or watch the repeat telecast on Channel 5 on Nov 1 at 4.40pm.
The donation link will remain open until Nov 1, 2026, 11.59pm, through the official President's Challenge Night website.
The President's Challenge Night is Mediacorp's annual televised fundraiser in support of the President's Challenge.
All proceeds raised through President's Challenge will support 120 programmes, empowering the lives of over 100,000 individuals and their families across Singapore.