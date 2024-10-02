The first-ever President’s Challenge Walkathon is a 12-hour relay with Mediacorp personalities taking part

Those who want to get in on the fun this Sunday can do so at five malls at certain time slots. Each location will also have a different set of personalities joining in the walkathon. The malls, departure times and celebrities are:

Northpoint (8.45am): Actor Zhai Si Ming and Warna 942 DJ A B Shaik

AMK Hub (11.15am): Oli 968 DJ Vimala and Berita news presenter Hakim Irwan

Lot One (12.30pm): Actor He Ying Ying and Gold 905 DJ Mike Kasem

Westgate (5.15pm): Actor Ben Yeo and 987 DJ Gerald Koh

Funan (5.15pm): Actors Juin Teh and Paige Chua, and Love 972 DJ Fenying

Do note that interested applicants must register one hour before departure at their intended starting point by scanning a QR code at the location.

The first 50 applicants to register at each mall will get an exclusive goodie bag with a T-shirt, cap, towel, and products from Salonpas, Kit Kat and more.

If you want to do your part for charity but can't physically take part in the walkathon, you can donate to the President's Challenge Donation Drive from now till Oct 13. All proceeds go directly to the 65 beneficiaries under the President’s Challenge 2024.

More information on the President’s Challenge Walkathon can be found here.