The first-ever President’s Challenge Walkathon is a 12-hour relay with Mediacorp personalities taking part
The walkathon will start at the Turning Point Halfway House on Sunday (Oct 6).
Ever thought of getting up close and personal with your favourite Mediacorp personalities while doing your part for charity? Good news: You can now do both and clock in your daily steps at the upcoming President’s Challenge Walkathon.
Happening this Sunday (Oct 6), the inaugural event is a cross-island 12-hour relay that starts from the Turning Point Halfway House at 7.30am and ends at Mediacorp Campus – just in time for the President’s Challenge Night charity show which will feature Irish singer Ronan Keating this year.
Those who want to get in on the fun this Sunday can do so at five malls at certain time slots. Each location will also have a different set of personalities joining in the walkathon. The malls, departure times and celebrities are:
- Northpoint (8.45am): Actor Zhai Si Ming and Warna 942 DJ A B Shaik
- AMK Hub (11.15am): Oli 968 DJ Vimala and Berita news presenter Hakim Irwan
- Lot One (12.30pm): Actor He Ying Ying and Gold 905 DJ Mike Kasem
- Westgate (5.15pm): Actor Ben Yeo and 987 DJ Gerald Koh
- Funan (5.15pm): Actors Juin Teh and Paige Chua, and Love 972 DJ Fenying
Do note that interested applicants must register one hour before departure at their intended starting point by scanning a QR code at the location.
The first 50 applicants to register at each mall will get an exclusive goodie bag with a T-shirt, cap, towel, and products from Salonpas, Kit Kat and more.
If you want to do your part for charity but can't physically take part in the walkathon, you can donate to the President's Challenge Donation Drive from now till Oct 13. All proceeds go directly to the 65 beneficiaries under the President’s Challenge 2024.
More information on the President’s Challenge Walkathon can be found here.