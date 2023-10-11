Mediacorp fundraiser President’s Star Charity returns in October with performances by Anggun, Taufik Batisah and more

Get ready to end October on a high note as Mediacorp's flagship fundraiser President’s Star Charity (PSC) returns on Oct 22.

This year's show is primed to be a memorable one as not only will it feature song and dance routines from your favourite regional artistes, but President Tharman Shanmugaratnam himself will also be featured in one of the performances.

As always, PSC supports a wide range of beneficiaries under the President’s Challenge and aims to rally the public to raise funds for vulnerable groups in Singapore. This year, you can expect award-winning vocalist Anggun to make her PSC debut as she serenades viewers with songs such as Snow On The Sahara and A Love Before Time.

Making his return to PSC is Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah who will be performing a duet of Elton John’s Your Song with homegrown opera tenor Jonathan Charles Tay. Also joining the entertainment line-up is Sebastian Tan, aka Broadway Beng, who will perform the soulful Hokkien track Strive To Win.

Keep your eyes peeled for a special performance that will have President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, his wife Jane Ittogi and poet Stephanie Fam reciting the poem Never Let Go. During this recital, actress Zoe Tay will be playing steel tongue drums.

In a press statement, Mr Tharman said: “Each President’s Star Charity is not just a collection of performances but of stories that build on each other. This year’s President’s Star Charity reminds us that respect for the inherent dignity of every individual is the key to building a fairer and more inclusive society.”

Audiences may donate to PSC in any preferred amount from now till 11.59pm on Nov 5. This can be done by scanning the QR code that will be flashed on-screen during the show or through the donation link on PSC's website. All proceeds from PSC will aid the 86 organisations backed by the President’s Challenge.

Catch President’s Star Charity live on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Oct 22 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.