President’s Star Charity 2021 raises more than S$10.9m at end of live show

Mediacorp’s flagship fundraiser, hosted by Rebecca Lim and Nurul Aini, was themed “Love Connects” and included highlights such as a wheelchair dance performance by 15-year-old Jeremiah Liauw, an individual with special needs, alongside Zoe Tay and Zhang Ze Tong; an interactive canvas painting by celebrities Azura Goh, Hong Ling and Joshua Marc, together with aspiring mouth painter William Ngo; as well as a performance by Taufik Batisah and five musicians from the Beautiful Mind Charity.

Guest of honour President Halimah Yacob and Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee participated in the PSC Challenge to sign to the PSC theme song Believe, together with other performers. Numerous Mediacorp personalities had participated in the challenge prior to the show and uploaded videos on their social media platforms of themselves signing to the song.

“Despite the challenging year we’ve had, it is heartening to see the public giving generously tonight. It just takes a little effort from each of us to connect and show our love. Please continue to spread the word to support the President’s Star Charity and contribute to the empowerment of our fellow Singaporeans who are in need,” said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue donating to PSC 2021 until Oct 17, 11.59pm either through giving.sg/psc2021 or through a PayNow QR code that can be found on mediacorp.sg/psc2021. All proceeds will aid the 93 organisations backed by the President's Challenge.

Last year’s event raised S$10,423,381 by the end of the live show.