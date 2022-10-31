President’s Star Charity 2022 raises record-breaking S$13m at end of live show
Mediacorp’s flagship fundraiser show on Sunday (Oct 30) featured stars like Ellie Goulding, Eric Chou, Aina Abdul, Taufik Batisah and Sylvester Sim.
It was a record-breaking night for the President’s Star Charity (PSC) on Sunday (Oct 30) as an unparalleled S$13,085,960 was raised by the end of the live show, according to a Mediacorp news release.
Themed 'Small Actions, Big Changes', the charity event aimed to drive home the message that every small action can bring about big changes in the lives of those in need.
The two-hour PSC 2022 show was aired on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, beginning at 7.30pm.
Mediacorp’s flagship fundraiser under the President’s Challenge featured a host of stars, with performances by singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, pop star Eric Chou, singer Aina Abdul and Singapore Idol 2004 winner Taufik Batisah and runner-up Sylvester Sim.
Artistes Zoe Tay, Elvin Ng and Richie Koh presented a juggling act in collaboration with students with mild disability from APSN Delta Senior School Circus Arts Group, D’Circulus, while Azura Goh and Gunalan Morgan performed an electrifying bungee dance. Kym Ng and Steven Chia hosted the show.
Even the guest of honour President Halimah Yacob and Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee got in on the action by singing the PSC theme song Believe, accompanied by the West Winds.
Viewers were encouraged to donate generously in support of PSC 2022 via a PayNow QR code that was flashed on the screen during the show, and available on mediacorp.sg/psc2022. Members of the public can keep donating in any preferred amount until 11.59pm on Nov 6.
All proceeds from PSC 2022 will aid the 82 benefitting organisations backed by the President’s Challenge, including Club HEAL (Hope, Empowerment, Acceptance & Love); Very Special Arts, which is dedicated to offering opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate in the arts; and TOUCH Community Services, a multi-service organisation spanning a spectrum of communal causes.
Said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng: “I was moved to witness the spirit of giving from our audiences tonight, and in the lead up to the show. I would like to thank everyone for contributing so generously to the President’s Star Charity. Every action, no matter how small, can have positive ripple effects, so I hope the public can continue donating to the President’s Star Charity to bring about big changes to those in need.”
Last year’s event raised S$10,902,409 by the end of the live show. PSC 2021 featured Stefanie Sun, British singer-songwriter Calum Scott and Malaysian girl group DOLLA as headliners.
Catch PSC 2022 on demand for free on meWATCH or watch a repeat on Channel 5 on Nov 6 at 3pm. For more information on President’s Challenge, head to presidentschallenge.gov.sg.