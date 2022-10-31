President’s Star Charity 2022 raises record-breaking S$13m at end of live show

It was a record-breaking night for the President’s Star Charity (PSC) on Sunday (Oct 30) as an unparalleled S$13,085,960 was raised by the end of the live show, according to a Mediacorp news release.

Themed 'Small Actions, Big Changes', the charity event aimed to drive home the message that every small action can bring about big changes in the lives of those in need.

The two-hour PSC 2022 show was aired on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, beginning at 7.30pm.

Mediacorp’s flagship fundraiser under the President’s Challenge featured a host of stars, with performances by singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, pop star Eric Chou, singer Aina Abdul and Singapore Idol 2004 winner Taufik Batisah and runner-up Sylvester Sim.