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Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, family representative says
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Entertainment

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, family representative says

Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, family representative says

FILE - Businessman Rande Gerber, from left, models Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Walker Gerber pose in central London, Monday, Dec 10, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

21 Sep 2026 02:18PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2026 02:21PM)
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Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday (Sep 20) at age 27, a family representative said.

Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The death was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were married in 1998.

FILE - Presley Gerber poses at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, Mar 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Jenkins said in an email Sunday night.

Gerber was a model and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

Source: AP/sr

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