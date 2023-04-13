Prince Harry will attend King Charles III's coronation but no Meghan

Prince Harry will attend the coronation in London of his father King Charles III but without his wife Meghan, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday (Apr 12).

The announcement follows weeks of uncertainty over the presence of Harry and Meghan, who have launched a barrage of criticism of the British royal family since announcing they were quitting royal duties in early 2020.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," a palace statement said, using Harry's official title.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The day of the coronation, which formally sees Charles crowned king, falls on Archie's fourth birthday.

Harry's trip to the UK will be brief and he will not be attending any other coronation-related events, sources told the domestic PA news agency.

TELL-ALL MEMOIR

The delay by Harry and Meghan in replying to the invitation had reportedly caused difficulties for organisers given the security considerations for an event due to be attended by numerous foreign dignitaries and heads of state.