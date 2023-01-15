Prince Harry: Memoir is about saving royals from themselves

Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs but that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would “ever forgive" him.

In an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph published Saturday (Jan 14), he also said that releasing his memoir wasn't an attempt “to collapse the monarchy. This is about trying to save them from themselves".

“And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that,” he said.

Harry's candid autobiography, Spare, sold 1.4 million English-language copies on the first day it was published. Many of its revelations and accusations were splashed across the global media this week.

In the book, the 38-year-old revealed how his grief at the death of his mother, Princess Diana, affected him and saw Harry detail his resentment at being the “spare to the heir".