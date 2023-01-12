Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for Spare have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company.

Penguin Random House announced on Wednesday (Jan 11) that first day sales for Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose Becoming needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.

Sales for Spare include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions.

"Spare is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand Prince Harry through his own words," Gina Centrello, President and Publisher of the Random House Group, said in a statement.

“Looking at these extraordinary first day sales, readers clearly agree, Spare is a book that demands to be read, and it is a book we are proud to publish.”