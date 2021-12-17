Prince William reveals Christmas favourites in interview with kids

Logo
When asked if he had a Lamborghini, the Duke of Cambridge said he didn't have one, but would love a bright yellow sports car. 

Prince William was grilled earlier this month about his Christmas favourites by children receiving cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden, a London hospital. William has visited the specialist cancer hospital a number of times since he became president of the Royal Marsden in 2007. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)

17 Dec 2021 10:58AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:58AM)
Britain's Prince William has revealed some of his Christmas favourites, in response to questions from children receiving cancer treatment at a London hospital.

William told young patients at the Royal Marsden that he loves the film Elf starring Will Ferrell, his favourite Christmas tune is Feliz Navidad, and that he loves Brussels sprouts with his turkey, roast potatoes and sausage.

During a session recorded by the hospital's in-house radio station earlier this month, one child asked whether William had a Lamborghini sports car.

"I would love to have a Lamborghini – a big, bright yellow Lamborghini,'' William said. "But no, unfortunately, I don't have a Lamborghini."

"I'm going to have to save up for one of those when I get older," the 39-year-old prince said.

William, who is second in line to the British throne, became president of the Royal Marsden in 2007.

When asked what he would do if he were in charge of Christmas for a day, William said he would "bring everyone together to have a big party".

"There would definitely be no COVID,'' he said, "and there certainly wouldn't be any cancer in the world."

Source: AP/sr

