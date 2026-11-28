Catherine, Britain's Princess of Wales, discusses the struggles and fears she endured while being treated for cancer in one of the most revealing films about a British royal, which she hopes will help others fighting and recovering from the disease.

In the documentary to be broadcast on BBC TV on Sunday, the 44-year-old princess, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, is seen crying as she listens to messages from her three children during a charity challenge to scale Britain's three highest peaks in 24 hours, which she calls a "pilgrimage".

"They gave me the reason to get out of hospital. They're going to give me the reason to finish this challenge," she tearfully tells her brother James Middleton, after he plays her the recordings from George, 13, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, 8, halfway through the endeavour.

CANCER FOUND AFTER SURGERY

Catherine said in March 2024 she was having treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer after tests following major abdominal surgery found the disease, not long after it was revealed that her father-in-law King Charles also had cancer. She is now in remission after a course of chemotherapy.

The documentary provides the most intimate glimpse yet into the private life of Catherine and her family, including the toll the illness took on her physically and mentally.

It follows the princess as she carries out the "National Three Peaks Challenge" — climbing Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon, the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales, a feat she completed in June to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

"I set out on this challenge to explore life after diagnosis," she told reporters at a screening earlier this week.

"As a solitary experience, in a way, as a pilgrimage ... My hope is that this film will encourage compassion, showing the real value in standing alongside one another in the hardest of times."