Princess Diana exhibit in Las Vegas invites guests to have their own royal wedding

David Corelli, curator and producer of the exhibition, said the wedding area of the exhibit inspired the creators to offer guests packages for their own nuptials inside the “Wedding of the Century" room, which includes a full ceremony and a private dinner amongst regal memorabilia.

“Vegas is the wedding capital of the world. There are 120,000 weddings that happen in the city every year, so here we have this amazing room celebrating the most famous wedding of all time with unbelievable artifacts surrounding you,” Corelli said.

With an "intricate recreation of Diana’s wedding dress to a tee in an art piece," he said, "we thought 'why not create one of those you can only get it in Las Vegas-type moments?’”

The exhibit does not just showcase Diana. There are artifacts that connect to several royal family members, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and even items connected to Queen Victoria from the 1800s.