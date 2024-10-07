Malaysian director Adele Lim helming The Princess Diaries 3, Anne Hathaway to reprise role of Mia Thermopolis
Joy Ride director Adele Lim will helm the long-awaited third movie in the Princess Diaries franchise, with Anne Hathaway set to return in the lead role of Mia Thermopolis.
Lim told Variety: "As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core (tenets) of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”
Lim is also known as the scriptwriter for Crazy Rich Asians and the animated movie Raya And The Last Dragon.
Hathaway, 41, confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote: "Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues."
The first movie was released in 2001, with the sequel following in 2004.
Debra Martin Chase, who originated the film franchise, will produce alongside Hathaway under her Somewhere Pictures banner.
Naia Cucukov (Lim’s producing partner at 100 Tigers) will executive-produce the film with Melissa Stack.
Flora Greeson is writing the script, which is expected to continue the story from the first two movies rather than rebooting the franchise.
The new movie has been in development since 2022 and last year, Hathaway hinted at an update.
She told V magazine: "We’re in a good place, That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place."