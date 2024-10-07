Malaysian director Adele Lim helming The Princess Diaries 3, Anne Hathaway to reprise role of Mia Thermopolis

Joy Ride director Adele Lim will helm the long-awaited third movie in the Princess Diaries franchise, with Anne Hathaway set to return in the lead role of Mia Thermopolis.

Lim told Variety: "As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core (tenets) of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Lim is also known as the scriptwriter for Crazy Rich Asians and the animated movie Raya And The Last Dragon.

Hathaway, 41, confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote: "Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues."