Prince William's wife Catherine will explore life beyond a cancer diagnosis in a personal documentary, almost two years after she revealed she was in remission, her office said on Saturday (Nov 21).

The British future queen, 44, also known as Kate, announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Heal, described as a "deeply personal" documentary, will be broadcast by the BBC on Nov 29, the princess' Kensington Palace office said in a statement.

It will air internationally via NBCUniversal in the United States on Nov 30, Channel 9 in Australia on Dec 1 and CTV and Noovo in Canada on Dec 7, it added.