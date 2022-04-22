Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby girl’s name finally revealed

More than three months after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the birth of their baby daughter via surrogate, we are finally learning her name.

The baby, born on Jan 15, is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The name Malti is said to mean small, fragrant flower in Sanskrit.

The birth certificate was obtained by entertainment site TMZ, which also revealed that the baby was born in a San Diego hospital.

Chopra announced the news several days after the birth, writing on social media: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The couple have been relatively private about their life as parents and have not shared any photos of the little one.

In a recent Celebrate South Asia Excellence event in Los Angeles, the 39-year-old actress admitted she has not “been stepping out anywhere” since welcoming the baby.

The couple tied the knot in 2018. In an early interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, they shared that they have always wanted to start a family. "Family is a big part of my life. It's always been a part of my dreams," Chopra said. "And I'll take what I get, you know? Leave it up to God almighty.”