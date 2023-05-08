How Priyanka Chopra ended up kissing husband Nick Jonas in romantic drama Love Again

Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn't want to do a "sloppy" kissing scene with a random person on the set of Love Again.



The 40-year-old actress stars as a woman struggling to cope with the death of her fiance who finds love again with a journalist played by Sam Heughan.

However, Chopra was left feeling uncomfortable when the script called for her to kiss another character because it was shot when social distancing was encouraged at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. So she ended up roping real-life husband Nick Jonas in to film the cameo role.

She told Parade magazine that she and director Jim Strouse were talking about a "slow, sloppy kiss" in the movie. "And I was saying, 'Ugh'. During COVID, kissing a random person sounded very aggressive. And he was like, 'What if we ask Nick since he's here anyway?'"



The Citadel actress – who has been married to former Disney Channel star Jonas since 2018 and has 16-month-old daughter Malti with him – went on to add that her husband had accompanied her to the London-based shoot of Love Again anyway and ended up having the "funniest day" on set with him and the rest of the team.



Chopra said: "Nick had travelled to London because it was one of the first times I was travelling during COVID and he wanted to make sure to get me settled in. So, he just happened to be there. We asked him and he was an amazing sport about it. He did the scene, and it was the funniest day on set. I cannot even begin to tell you; it was just a giggle fest. Everyone was just laughing. He was doing something which is the opposite of who we are, so it was just hilarious. I'm really glad Nick came to drop me off in London."

Singer Celine Dion also stars in the new movie, which opens in Singapore on Aug 3.