Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce new baby born via surrogate
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce new baby born via surrogate

It's the first child for the celebrity couple, and reports say it's a girl.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce new baby born via surrogate

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India December 4, 2018. (Photo: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

22 Jan 2022 01:22PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 01:22PM)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a new baby, the two celebrities revealed on Jan 22.

The couple posted the same update to their individual social media accounts: An image of white text on a black background.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the message read.

Chopra and Jonas have been married since 2018 and the actress, 39, has mentioned her desire to have children in media interviews.

Celebrity news site TMZ wrote that "sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby was born Saturday in a Southern California hospital," and that the child is a girl.

The baby is the couple's first child.

Source: CNA/my

