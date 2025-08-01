The Projector exiting Cineleisure this month, Golden Village to take over operations on Aug 4

The Projector will exit Cineleisure this month, announced the indie cinema on Friday (Aug 1). The news comes days after The Projector revealed that it will resume screenings at Golden Mile Tower. Taking over the Cineleisure space is cinema chain Golden Village.

The two companies previously entered a joint collaboration in December 2023 which saw them partnering at Cineleisure for fan events, gala premieres and interactive film screenings.

With The Projector's exit, Golden Village will now fully manage operations at Cineleisure.

The Projector's final screenings at Cineleisure will be on Aug 3, with Golden Village fully taking over on Aug 4.

To celebrate the reopening and upcoming National Day weekend, Golden Village will roll out a series of special promotions from Aug 7 to 20, including movie tickets priced at S$6, as well as free drinks.

In a statement, Karen Tan, the founder of The Projector said: “We opened The Projector with a dream and a handful of indie films, and over the years, our audiences have made it into something far greater than we ever imagined.

“Now, with the en bloc no longer moving forward, we have the chance to return home. This isn’t just a move, it’s a return to our roots, a rewilding of sorts.”