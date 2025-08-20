Commentary: The Projector's closure and Singapore's struggle to embrace unconventional dreams

How long was The Projector living on borrowed time? It’s hard to be certain.

What’s clearer is that the local independent cinema, which announced its sudden exit from the market on Tuesday (Aug 19), was always more than a screen for arthouse films. Its distinct offerings made it a defiant presence in the sea of sameness that is Singapore’s cinema landscape.

It also kept its edge by doubling up as an events venue, holding themed parties, intimate concerts and dialogues with filmmakers.

It had character and soul, and it was the direct opposite of what many Singaporeans would label as “cookie-cutter”. And for 11 years, it worked.

But I suspect that very difference also ultimately sealed its fate.

The Projector’s shock announcement on Tuesday marked a complete reversal from its plans less than a month ago to resume screenings at its Golden Mile Tower outlet. It said it would enter "voluntary liquidation", citing rising costs, changing audience habits and other pressures.