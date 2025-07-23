Indie cinema The Projector will resume screenings at Golden Mile Tower in August

Movie lovers can once again catch screenings at The Projector at Golden Mile Tower this August. On Wednesday (Jul 23), the independent cinema announced that "with the Golden Mile en bloc process now officially concluded without a transaction", it will "return to the place it all began".

Founded in 2014, The Projector stopped daily screenings at Golden Mile Tower in May, turning its focus to "special and curated events", including interactive film experiences, live music showcases and corporate venue hires.

It started operating from Cineleisure in December 2023 in partnership with Golden Village, replacing Cathay Cineplex.

In a statement, founder Karen Tan said: “As we reactivate Golden Mile Tower, our audiences can expect the same irreverent spirit and eclectic, culturally-driven programming they know and love, now with a refreshed energy and a deeper sense of community.”

When asked about operations at its Cineleisure outlet, The Projector was unable to provide a comment. CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Golden Village for further details.