Music veterans Ramli Sarip, Mayuni Omar and Daly Filsuf to judge Malay songwriting contest Projek Lagu

The judges' input will comprise 70 per cent of the total score, with the remaining 30 per cent made up by public voting.

The competition, hosted by local artists Fadli Kamsani, Fatin Amira and Lydia Asyiqin, will take on an elimination format, with the contestants battling it out over 10 weeks to make it to the final four spots in the grand final on Nov 9.

The grand champion will receive S$20,000 in cash, the first runner-up S$5,000, the second runner-up S$3,000 and the third runner-up S$2,000.

Viewers can catch Projek Lagu on Suria and meWATCH every Tuesday at 8.30pm starting Sep 7. Show performances and behind-the-scene highlights will also be available on meWATCH, meLISTEN, Suria’s IGTV and Mediacorp’s Entertainment YouTube Channel.

Visit the Projek Lagu website for more info.