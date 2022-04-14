Logo
Remember Gangnam Style? Psy is making a comeback after 5-year hiatus
Remember Gangnam Style? Psy is making a comeback after 5-year hiatus

Psy 9th will be released on Apr 29.

Recording artist PSY attends the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA/AFP

Richa Liz Mathew
14 Apr 2022 09:00AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 09:00AM)
K-pop singer Psy, who gave us the earworm Gangnam Style in 2012, has announced that he’s coming back with a new album that’s set for release at the end of April.

Psy made the announcement on social media on Tuesday (Apr 12), telling followers that he will be releasing his ninth album, Psy 9th, on Apr 29.

In his social media post, he shared a clip from his 2013 concert, where he talked about the success of the 2012 hit, Gangnam Style, and predicted a new hit will come in 2022.

“I know a lot of you have high expectations for my next hit song. To be honest, I produced Champion in 2002 and it took me exactly 10 years to produce a song that is more sensational than Champion with the release of Gangnam Style in 2012. I guess what I’m trying to say is, perhaps the next time you meet a song like Gangnam Style will be in 2022,” he said in the video clip.

The 44-year-old singer last released an album in 2017, Psy 8th 4X2=8. He left YG Entertainment a year later and established his own label, P Nation, in 2019, representing talents such as Korean-American rapper and singer Jessi, HyunA and former PENTAGON member DAWN.

Source: CNA/sr

