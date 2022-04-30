PSY's new song featuring BTS' Suga goes straight to top of charts
That That, a song that references the pandemic, is part of a new album titled PSY9th.
PSY is back and making no bones about it. The South Korean rapper, singer and producer released his ninth full album titled PSY9th on Apr 29, including title track That That, which was written, performed and produced in collaboration with BTS' Suga.
That That immediately shot to No. 1 on South Korean music charts and has also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in over 70 countries, including Singapore.
Its music video, which takes the theme of a stylised spaghetti Western and sees Suga challenging PSY to a mock duel, has garnered more than 22 million views on YouTube, less than 24 hours after its release.
That That is an upbeat number with English and Korean lyrics like, "Pandemic's over, feeling amazing... Gotta scratch the itch for them crowded streets."
PSY, 44, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, shot to fame with his 2012 global hit Gangnam Style and subsequently released two albums before PSY9th, which features other artists including Sung Si-kyung, Heize, Jessi, MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa, Crush and Tablo.