PSY's new song featuring BTS' Suga goes straight to top of charts

PSY is back and making no bones about it. The South Korean rapper, singer and producer released his ninth full album titled PSY9th on Apr 29, including title track That That, which was written, performed and produced in collaboration with BTS' Suga.

That That immediately shot to No. 1 on South Korean music charts and has also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in over 70 countries, including Singapore.

Its music video, which takes the theme of a stylised spaghetti Western and sees Suga challenging PSY to a mock duel, has garnered more than 22 million views on YouTube, less than 24 hours after its release.