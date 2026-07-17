Pursuit Of Jade concert in China announced without main stars Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei in lineup
The concert event, Pursuit Of Jade: One Thought, is set to take place on Aug 15 at China's Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center.
It’s no exaggeration to say that Pursuit Of Jade is one of the biggest shows of 2026. The historical romance shattered viewership records and made lead actors Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei even bigger stars across the region.
Thankfully, fans who've missed the series can reunite with the cast at an upcoming concert of the show. There's just one small problem, though: Zhang and Tian aren't in the lineup.
The concert event, titled Pursuit Of Jade: One Thought, is set to take place on Aug 15 at China's Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. On Wednesday (Jul 15), organisers announced the cast members taking part in the event: Ren Hao (Li Huaian), Kong Xueer (Yu Qianqian), Deng Kai (Qi Min), Li Qing (Gongsun Yin), Yu Zhongli (Qi Shu), Lin Muran (Sui Yuanqing) and Xiang Xia (Magistrate Cui).
Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei, who play Xie Zheng and Fan Changyu, respectively, were not part of the announcement.
As such, fans have expressed their displeasure with many questioning how it is possible to stage a Pursuit Of Jade event without the show's real stars.
One fan commented: "Without the male and female lead, how dare they sell it for 1,680 yuan? Will it even sell?"
Tickets for the concert cost between 480 yuan and 1,680 yuan (US$248).
However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope. Among the released cast posters on Wednesday was one with a silhouetted figure.
The announcement also saw organisers writing: "Mystery guests will also make special appearances, inviting everyone to come together for a grand reunion."