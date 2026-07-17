Pursuit Of Jade concert in China announced without main stars Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei in lineup

The concert event, titled Pursuit Of Jade: One Thought, is set to take place on Aug 15 at China's Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. On Wednesday (Jul 15), organisers announced the cast members taking part in the event: Ren Hao (Li Huaian), Kong Xueer (Yu Qianqian), Deng Kai (Qi Min), Li Qing (Gongsun Yin), Yu Zhongli (Qi Shu), Lin Muran (Sui Yuanqing) and Xiang Xia (Magistrate Cui).

Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei, who play Xie Zheng and Fan Changyu, respectively, were not part of the announcement.

As such, fans have expressed their displeasure with many questioning how it is possible to stage a Pursuit Of Jade event without the show's real stars.

One fan commented: "Without the male and female lead, how dare they sell it for 1,680 yuan? Will it even sell?"

Tickets for the concert cost between 480 yuan and 1,680 yuan (US$248).