Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical coming to Singapore in April 2027

The legendary Princess of Mount Ledang is returning to the Singapore stage. Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical will be performed at the Esplanade Theatre from Apr 9 to 11, 2027, as part of Esplanade's Pesta Raya – Malay Festival of Arts.

The revival marks more than 20 years since the musical first premiered in 2006, with music and lyrics by Singaporean composer Dick Lee.

The upcoming production will be directed by Malaysian actress and producer Tiara Jacquelina, who co-created the original musical and played the titular princess in both the 2004 film and the 2006 stage production.

Based on the Malay legend of Puteri Gunung Ledang, or Princess of Mount Ledang, the musical follows the forbidden romance between Gusti Puteri Retno Dumilah, a Javanese princess from the Majapahit kingdom, and Hang Tuah, the warrior and admiral of the Malacca Sultanate.

The musical's 2026 Malaysian revival stars singer Aisha Retno and actress Mila Mohsin sharing the role of Gusti Puteri.

Singer Mimifly and actress Nadia Aqilah will alternate as the princess' companion and protector Bayan, while Malaysian actor and singer Aqasha takes on the role of Hang Tuah. Aqasha also appeared in the original 2006 staging as Bendahara and served as understudy for Hang Tuah.

The revival has already attracted considerable interest in Malaysia. According to Malaysian newspaper The Star, tickets for its run at the Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre in Petaling Jaya, scheduled from Oct 31 to Nov 15, sold out within two hours of public sales opening on Aug 24.