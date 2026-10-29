Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical coming to Singapore in April 2027
The Puteri Gunung Ledang Musical will run for four shows from Apr 9 to 11, 2027, as part of Esplanade's Pesta Raya, with Aisha Retno and Mila Mohsin alternating as the titular princess and Aqasha as Hang Tuah.
The legendary Princess of Mount Ledang is returning to the Singapore stage. Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical will be performed at the Esplanade Theatre from Apr 9 to 11, 2027, as part of Esplanade's Pesta Raya – Malay Festival of Arts.
The revival marks more than 20 years since the musical first premiered in 2006, with music and lyrics by Singaporean composer Dick Lee.
The upcoming production will be directed by Malaysian actress and producer Tiara Jacquelina, who co-created the original musical and played the titular princess in both the 2004 film and the 2006 stage production.
Based on the Malay legend of Puteri Gunung Ledang, or Princess of Mount Ledang, the musical follows the forbidden romance between Gusti Puteri Retno Dumilah, a Javanese princess from the Majapahit kingdom, and Hang Tuah, the warrior and admiral of the Malacca Sultanate.
The musical's 2026 Malaysian revival stars singer Aisha Retno and actress Mila Mohsin sharing the role of Gusti Puteri.
Singer Mimifly and actress Nadia Aqilah will alternate as the princess' companion and protector Bayan, while Malaysian actor and singer Aqasha takes on the role of Hang Tuah. Aqasha also appeared in the original 2006 staging as Bendahara and served as understudy for Hang Tuah.
The revival has already attracted considerable interest in Malaysia. According to Malaysian newspaper The Star, tickets for its run at the Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre in Petaling Jaya, scheduled from Oct 31 to Nov 15, sold out within two hours of public sales opening on Aug 24.
SINGAPORE PERFORMANCE DATES AND TICKETS
Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical will have four performances at the Esplanade Theatre from Apr 9 to 11, 2027.
Aisha Retno and Nadia Aqilah are scheduled to perform on Apr 9 at 8pm and Apr 10 at 2.30pm.
Mila Mohsin and Mimifly will take the stage on Apr 10 at 8pm and Apr 11 at 2.30pm.
Tickets are priced from S$55 to S$175, while a S$250 VIP package includes a meet-and-greet session with the cast.
Priority booking for Esplanade&Me members begins on Nov 4 at 3pm, followed by public ticket sales on Nov 11 at 10am.
More information and ticketing details will be available through Esplanade's official website.