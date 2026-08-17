Indonesian beauty queen Putri Andriani Juficha dies at age 25

Indonesian beauty queen Putri Andriani Juficha has died at the age of 25.

News of her death was announced on Saturday (Aug 15), the day media reports stated she would have turned 26.

She was a runner-up in the 2025 Miss Grand Indonesia pageant and was awarded the title of Miss Earth Indonesia 2025. The Miss Grand Indonesia organisation announced her death on social media.

“With deepest sorrow, the Miss Grand Indonesia Organisation mourns the passing of Putri Andriani Juficha,” the beauty pageant account wrote on Instagram. “You were more than a titleholder. You were part of our Grand family, a beautiful soul whose grace, strength, and spirit touched so many hearts.”

The Miss Earth organisation also paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing: “While her time with us was far too short, the light she shared will continue to live on in the memories of all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

According to Missosology, a media platform dedicated to analysing beauty pageants around the world, Putri Andriani Juficha is from North Sulawesi. She held a bachelor's degree in communications and was pursuing her Master’s degree in law. She was also known for her involvement in environmental advocacy, speaking in support of projects related to recycling and river waste management.