Quan Yi Fong at premiere of Aloysius Pang’s posthumous film: 'It still feels like you’re here'

The 48-year-old added that when a staff member at the premiere asked if she wanted to take a photo with a poster of Pang and one of his brothers, “it hurt to even breathe” as she was “overcome with mixed emotions”.

Quan went on to praise Pang’s acting chops, saying “it’s been three years and it feels like you’re still here. The you on the screen is still so familiar, so serious, so close yet so far” and that she “was conquered by (Pang’s) acting skills and complete devotion to the film’s content”.

She confessed that there was a line from Pang in the film which moved her to tears, as it sounded like what Koh – who had managed the late actor, under NoonTalk Media – had once told him.