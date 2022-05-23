Corgi puppets! Queen Elizabeth II's pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade

Corgi dogs, horses and swans are all being put through their paces in a historic warehouse in Coventry ahead of their starring roles in a parade to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.

One of the procession's tableaux, entitled The Queen's Favourites, has been commissioned from Imagineer, an outdoor events company based in the English West Midlands city.

Director Jane Hytch said the royal commission came as a "total surprise", but that the job was a "huge honour".

The parade, touching on more personal aspects of the 96-year-old queen's life, will wind through central London to Buckingham Palace on Jun 5.

"When we were given the queen's favourites... we thought about what does she love outside of all her duties?" said artistic director Kathi Leahy.