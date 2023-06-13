The Queen’s Gambit mobile game is launching in July

Netflix Games is releasing a chess board game based on The Queen's Gambit – the acclaimed 2022 drama starring Anya Taylor-Joy as chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon who struggles with emotional problems, drugs and alcohol dependency.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess is suitable for beginners and chess whizzes.

The description reads: "Welcome to Beth Harmon’s world. Take lessons, play puzzles and matches, or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the award-winning drama. Beyond the chess board, players can meet familiar faces like Mr Shaibel and Borgov, visit iconic locations including Beth’s house, the Methuen orphanage, the Las Vegas tournament, and more. From new beginners to chess masters, this immersive experience appeals to every type of fan."