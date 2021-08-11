Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mother money if he became successful

Quentin Tarantino knows how to write stories of decades-long grudges on screen – and also how to live them out in real life.

The famed Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill director has stuck to his childhood vow to never give a single penny to his mother.

In an interview with Brian Koppelman on The Moment podcast, the 58-year-old described growing up with screenwriting aspirations – and how they drew ire from teachers and his mother.

"(My teachers) looked at it as a defiant act of rebellion that I'm doing this instead of my school work," he said, recounting his penchant for writing screenplays at the age of 12.

Tarantino found little support from his mother, Connie Zastoupil, as well.

"My mom always had a hard time about my scholastic non-abilities," he told Koppelman.

He explained how she disparaged his screenwriting aspirations. "In the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little 'writing career,' with the finger quotes and everything. This little 'writing career' that you're doing? That shit is over'."

"When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, 'Okay lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that'."

And the Academy Award-winning screenwriter has followed through with his promise.

Despite his US$120 million (S$163 million) fortune, Tarantino explained that the only financial support he has ever given his mother was helping her settle a tax issue.

“I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house,” he said.

"There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” he explained, defending his decision to abide by his long-standing vendetta. “Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."

Let's hope he takes his own advice as he and his wife Daniela Pick have a toddler son.

The critically-acclaimed writer and director recently novelised his 2019 film Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. In spite of the overwhelming success of his movies, Tarantino spoke to Pure Cinema Podcast earlier this year about retiring from filmmaking and instead, turning to writing.