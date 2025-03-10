Radio presenter Sophie Gollifer joins Mediacorp GOLD 905, will co-host evening drivetime show with John Klass

Sophie Gollifer is joining Mediacorp's GOLD 905 lineup starting Monday (Mar 10). She was formerly a radio presenter at CLASS 95 from 2017 to 2022.

Mediacorp announced that Gollifer will be co-hosting with John Klass on the evening drivetime show, The Homestretch with John Klass & Sophie Gollifer.

She is set to bring her vibrant energy and dynamic personality to GOLD 905’s listeners weekdays from 4pm to 8pm.

The mother-of-three is also a certified personal trainer with an expertise in pre- and postnatal exercise.

GOLD 905 announced another addition to the station in January this year – with actor Pierre Png co-hosting the morning show with Mike Kasem and Vernetta Lopez every Monday and Tuesday from 8am to 10am.