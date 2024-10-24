Veteran Singaporean actor Raffi Khan dies of cancer at age 61

Veteran Singaporean actor Raffi Khan died on Wednesday night (Oct 23) after a lengthy battle with rectal cancer. Raffi had starred in multiple Mediacorp productions over the years including the iconic Malay soap opera Gelora.

Speaking to the Malay-language news outlet BERITAmediacorp, Raffi's niece Nur Zalina Ismail said that the late actor was admitted to Sengkang Community Hospital "about three weeks ago".

His son Mohammad Shaqeer Khan S/O Mohammad Raffi added that Raffi was diagnosed with Stage 4 rectal cancer in December 2021 and had undergone chemotherapy. However, he stopped the treatment in October 2023.

"[My father's] physical condition forced him to stop receiving treatment. The pain was too severe, and the treatment he underwent showed no significant progress," said Shaqeer.

"After the last treatment, [my father] gave up because he was too sick and tired. There was also not much progress from the treatment."

According to Shaqeer, Raffi's last words to him were: "Take care of the family."

He is survived by his wife, three children and seven grandchildren.