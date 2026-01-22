Singer Rain calls out fan for not dancing at concert, later learns she's hard of hearing and issues apology

We get it. K-pop star Rain wants concertgoers to go all out at his shows.

You might remember what happened in Singapore on New Year’s Eve, when he called out fans here for their lacklustre energy at his Singland Festival performance at Marina Bay Sands.

Fast forward to Rain’s concert at Taipei Arena on Saturday (Jan 17), while hyping up the crowd and urging fans to sing and dance along, the 43-year-old star noticed a female fan filming him on her phone instead of joining in to dance.

Pointing her out in front of the audience, Rain asked bluntly: “Why aren’t you dancing?”

In videos circulating online, the fan can be seen smiling as she continued filming but did not respond verbally.

Rain was later seen covering his face as the moment grew awkward, and carried on with the show.

On Jan 19, the fan known as @annsimmi on Threads posted to explain what had happened, tagging Rain in her post.

She revealed that she has a hearing impairment and did not understand what Rain or the interpreter was saying at the time.

She also shared that she was unable to respond using sign language in that moment, leaving her worried that she might be perceived as being unenthusiastic or disrespectful.

Word soon reached Rain, who responded the next day with a personal apology.

He wrote that he had not known about her disability and admitted he had not been considerate enough in that moment.

He also wished her a happy birthday as it happened to be her special day when she sent the post, and thanked her for attending his concert, adding that despite the incident, it had become a meaningful memory for him.

Rain also reflected that the experience served as a reminder for him to be more thoughtful and attentive in all aspects of his performances moving forward.

While fans praised Rain online, many commending him for his humility and accountability, others were less convinced that he had truly changed.

"Whether she has a disability or not, is Rain going to start lecturing at all his shows?” read a comment.

Another netizen, who claimed to have attended Rain’s Singapore concert, added: “Sure, reflection is good. Pity we didn’t get any positive vibes when you called us out in Singapore.”

Yikes.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/