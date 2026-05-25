South Korean star Rain responds to criticism after wife Kim Tae-hee’s tearful motherhood remarks went viral

South Korean pop star Rain, 43, recently appeared on the talk show You Quiz On The Block, where he spoke about how he unexpectedly became the target of angry netizens over a short clip from his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee’s appearance on the same show last year.

Rain and Kim have been married for nine years and have two daughters, who turn seven and nine this year.

On a 2025 episode hosted by renowned South Korean comedian and host Yoo Jae-suk, the actress opened up about motherhood, saying she only truly understood how difficult it was after having children herself. It was an emotional moment, with tears welling in her eyes as she spoke.

During Rain’s appearance, Kim’s vulnerable moment naturally came up, with Yoo asking if he had watched the episode.