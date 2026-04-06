Rainie Yang fans left disgruntled after Taiwanese singer cancels Singapore concert second time in a row

Many fans are currently furious at Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang, 41. On Friday (Apr 3), FriedRice Entertainment, organiser of Yang's The Elephant We See show in Singapore, announced that the performance has been cancelled, citing technical issues.

The show, which was slated for Apr 11 at The Star Theatre, would have marked Yang's return to Singapore after seven years.

In a statement on its social media pages, FriedRice Entertainment said that the technical issues were "related to the stage rigging and lifting systems" and that they couldn't be fully accommodated within The Star Theatre.

Past performances of Yang's The Elephant We See concert have seen her incorporating rising platforms and lifts into her set.

"In order to ensure the integrity and safety of the production, the organiser has made the careful decision to cancel the show," wrote FriedRice Entertainment, adding that all ticket holders will receive full refunds.