Rainie Yang fans left disgruntled after Taiwanese singer cancels Singapore concert second time in a row
On Friday (Apr 3), live event organiser FriedRice Entertainment announced that Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang's upcoming Singapore concert has been cancelled.
Many fans are currently furious at Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang, 41. On Friday (Apr 3), FriedRice Entertainment, organiser of Yang's The Elephant We See show in Singapore, announced that the performance has been cancelled, citing technical issues.
The show, which was slated for Apr 11 at The Star Theatre, would have marked Yang's return to Singapore after seven years.
In a statement on its social media pages, FriedRice Entertainment said that the technical issues were "related to the stage rigging and lifting systems" and that they couldn't be fully accommodated within The Star Theatre.
Past performances of Yang's The Elephant We See concert have seen her incorporating rising platforms and lifts into her set.
"In order to ensure the integrity and safety of the production, the organiser has made the careful decision to cancel the show," wrote FriedRice Entertainment, adding that all ticket holders will receive full refunds.
However, many fans have lambasted the decision to announce the cancellation barely a week before the show, citing their disbelief at stage issues only being discovered this late. Some of these fans are also angry, as they had already booked flight tickets and hotel stays in Singapore for the concert.
"Do you even realise how many people flew to Singapore from overseas?" wrote a fan. "Flights, hotels and all other expenses aren’t small amounts. One post and suddenly it’s cancelled. Have you even thought about how the consumers feel? Who is going to take responsibility for these costs?"
Other fans are directing their frustration at Rainie Yang herself, as this marks the second consecutive time she has cancelled a Singapore concert. She previously cancelled the Singapore leg of her Like A Star concert in 2024, with organisers citing "unforeseen circumstances".
Another fan wrote: "If the Singapore shows were really cancelled due to stage issues, couldn’t she at least do a simple singing performance at the venue? Cancelling twice is just too disappointing and she at least owes the fans an explanation."
As of writing, Rainie Yang has not publicly addressed the cancellation.