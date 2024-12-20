Australia's Olympic breakdancer Raygun says row over musical 'all resolved'

Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn says her legal dispute with the makers of a parody musical about her has been resolved, with a new version planned.

The 37-year-old hit out at online reaction to the Raygun: The Musical affair as "so negative and awful, just awful".

Gunn's performances at the Paris Olympics – which included kangaroo hops and "The Sprinkler" – failed to impress the judges and was lampooned around the world.

The comedian behind the musical, Stephanie Broadbridge, cancelled the original show before it opened this month, saying Gunn's lawyers had threatened action to protect her reputation and dance moves.

"I'm really pleased to say we have resolved everything," Gunn said in a video posted to her Instagram account on Thursday.

"We've managed to come to an agreement. As you know, she gets to go ahead with the musical – she's got a new name, new poster, and she still gets to take that show on the road."

Gunn said she was "sorry for any hurt" caused in the dispute, stressing that was never her intention.

"This has been a stressful time for me and it's been tough for me," she said, adding that she was keen to "put the whole thing to bed".

Broadbridge posted a message on Instagram as well, saying she was "deeply sorry" for the backlash against the breakdancer.