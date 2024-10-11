Actor Rayson Tan leaves Mediacorp after 34 years: 'I have decided to step out of my comfort zone'

The actor, who's best known for his role as war hero Lim Bo Seng in World War II drama The Price Of Peace, also added that he's been fortunate and is "deeply grateful" to receive the support from Mediacorp's Artiste Management Unit and The Celebrity Agency.

Rayson emerged as the second runner-up in Star Search back in 1990, behind Chew Chor Meng and ex-actress Margaret Lee.

After the talent competition, Rayson made his drama debut in the 1991 Mediacorp series Golden Shenton Way.

The drama also starred Chen Liping, whom Rayson went on to marry in 1998. They have a 22-year-old son, Zavier.

Rayson believes it's now time to part with Mediacorp as he wants to "pursue a lifestyle and work environment that better aligns with [his] current mindset".

"I have decided to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new journey as a freelance actor," said Rayson, whose last drama with Mediacorp was Till The End in 2023.

"Acting remains my passion, and I will continue to explore new possibilities while staying true to my original aspirations," he added.

Rayson emphasised that he isn't retiring and that he looks forward to "collaborating with various production teams in the future to create even more outstanding work together".

This story was originally published in 8Days.