Entertainment

Sad clown: Joker 2, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga nominated for Razzies
Sad clown: Joker 2, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga nominated for Razzies

The flop musical follow-up to 2019's billion-dollar-grossing Joker picked up unwanted nods such as worst picture, worst sequel, worst actor and worst actress. 

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from "Joker: Folie à Deux." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

22 Jan 2025 10:55AM
Joker: Folie a Deux was nominated for seven Razzies on Tuesday (Jan 21), leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list of the worst movies of the year.

The flop musical follow-up to 2019's billion-dollar-grossing Joker picked up unwanted nods such as worst picture and worst sequel.

Joaquin Phoenix who won best actor at the Oscars in the first Joker film is nominated for worst actor, alongside Lady Gaga for worst actress.

The film took in US$200 million around one-fifth of its predecessor's box office, despite being far more expensive to make and was savaged by critics.

In a year of several high-profile expensive flops, the parody prizes awarded six nods to Francis Ford Coppola's confusing epic Megalopolis, and Dakota Johnson's much-mocked superhero spin-off Madame Web.

Fawning presidential biopic Reagan and video game adaptation Borderlands equally incurred the wrath of Razzie voters with six.

Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted, a somewhat surreal original story for Pop-Tarts pastries, earned four.

Voted for by some 1,200 members of an irreverent group that any film fan can join, the Razzies or Golden Raspberries were created as an antidote to the movie industry's self-obsessed series of glitzy award shows.

Nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced Thursday.

Source: AFP/sr

