Tom Hanks nominated for worst actor and worst supporting actor in Razzies

Blonde, a biographical film that explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe, led this year's Razzie nominations with eight nods, including one for worst picture, while multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks landed in the worst actor and worst supporting actor race.

In their 43rd year, the Razzies deliver some tough love to movies, screenplays, directors and more with critical jabs meant to offer a humourous counterpoint to the Oscars.

Blonde received a Razzie nomination for worst picture, two nominations for worst supporting actors, two for worst screen couples, as well as nods for worst remake, worst director and worst screenplay.