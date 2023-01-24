Logo
Tom Hanks nominated for worst actor and worst supporting actor in Razzies
Meanwhile, Netflix's Marilyn Monroe bio Blonde led the pack with eight nominations.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Tom Hanks poses as he arrives at the London screening of 'Elvis' in London, Britain May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

24 Jan 2023 03:25AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2023 07:50AM)
Blonde, a biographical film that explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe, led this year's Razzie nominations with eight nods, including one for worst picture, while multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks landed in the worst actor and worst supporting actor race.

In their 43rd year, the Razzies deliver some tough love to movies, screenplays, directors and more with critical jabs meant to offer a humourous counterpoint to the Oscars.

Blonde received a Razzie nomination for worst picture, two nominations for worst supporting actors, two for worst screen couples, as well as nods for worst remake, worst director and worst screenplay.

FILE PHOTO: Director Andrew Dominik and cast members Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody attend a premiere for the film Blonde at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Andrew Dominik and Netflix already have faced harsh judgment for what critics called a sexist and cruel depiction of Monroe, who was portrayed by Ana De Armas.

New York Times Film critic Manohla Dargis wrote: “Given all the indignities and horrors that Marilyn Monroe endured during her 36 years, it is a relief that she didn’t have to suffer through the vulgarities of Blonde, the latest necrophiliac entertainment to exploit her.”

The Razzies also did not favor Hanks this season, nominating him for worst actor as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio and worst supporting actor as Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis.

Source: Reuters/mm

