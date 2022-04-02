Real or fake: Which of these April Fool's announcements were pranks and which were genuine?

On Friday, tech giant Dyson announced their latest product – the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones. That's right – air-purifying. The brand promised the headphones would not only transmit "immersive, high-fidelity sound" to the user, it would also channel "a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth".

The peculiar-looking headgear, which includes a visor covering the face, received mixed reactions from the public on social media, with an overwhelming majority believing it was a joke.

Real or fake? Real. Dyson quickly clapped back at the naysayers and confirmed the Dyson Zone was indeed launching globally this year.

"The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move," said brand chief engineer Jake Dyson in a press release on Friday (Apr 1).

DUREX MAKES STREETWEAR DEBUT