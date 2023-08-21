Rebecca Lim’s horror film, Confinement, has a spooky teaser poster

Confinement, the new horror flick starring Rebecca Lim and Cynthia Koh, dropped a teaser poster on Friday (Aug 18).

Directed by Kelvin Tong, Confinement follows a first-time mum (Rebecca) who hires a confinement nanny (Cynthia) to look after her and her newborn baby in the first 28 days of parenthood. And guess what? Weird things start to happen around the house, threatening the rookie parent and her child.

The poster features a sarong baby hammock – which is popular in Singapore and Malaysia – with the shadow of a ghostly figure’s hand cast on the wall. It has a Rosemary’s Baby meets The Hand That Rocks the Cradle vibe.