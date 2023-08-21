Rebecca Lim’s horror film, Confinement, has a spooky teaser poster
The horror film, directed by Kelvin Tong, also stars Cynthia Koh.
Confinement, the new horror flick starring Rebecca Lim and Cynthia Koh, dropped a teaser poster on Friday (Aug 18).
Directed by Kelvin Tong, Confinement follows a first-time mum (Rebecca) who hires a confinement nanny (Cynthia) to look after her and her newborn baby in the first 28 days of parenthood. And guess what? Weird things start to happen around the house, threatening the rookie parent and her child.
The poster features a sarong baby hammock – which is popular in Singapore and Malaysia – with the shadow of a ghostly figure’s hand cast on the wall. It has a Rosemary’s Baby meets The Hand That Rocks the Cradle vibe.
Tong is a versatile filmmaker who dabbles in various genres; his horror credits include The Maid, Rule #1 and The Faith Of Anna Waters.
He most recently helmed Trapped, a short film commissioned by Income Insurance Limited, about a couple who are quarantined in a haunted hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Confinement is set for release on Oct 19. The Maid and Rule #1 are on Netflix.
The story was originally published in 8Days.