Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan in talks to join Hong Kong zombie movie

If talks go well, we’ll be able to see local stars Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan appearing in a Hong Kong zombie film called Chungking Mansions.

The two are currently in discussions – along with Japanese action star Rina Takeda, Korean actress and model Go Joon-hee and Hong Kong actress Wiyona Yueng – according to entertainment industry site Deadline, which reported the news on Monday (Sep 6).

The report added that the action-thriller tells the story of a disparate group of people from around the world who have to climb the iconic Chungking Mansions in the middle of a zombie outbreak in Hong Kong.

The film will be primarily in English but according to Deadline, it will also feature a number of languages such as Japanese, Cantonese and Korean to reflect the multi-cultural nature of the production and the iconic building itself.

The lead character, who is as yet unnamed, is an American trying to save his wife and child who are stuck in Chungking Mansions.

Once discussions are through, the film will see Go playing a high-profile model attending the launch of a fashion campaign when the outbreak takes place, Yeung will play a wellness guru caught up in the chaos, while Takeda will be a Japanese special agent searching for the people behind the outbreak.

As for our local stars, Lim is in talks to play the right-hand woman of the person responsible for the outbreak, while Tan will play a hustler helping an American character locate his family.

Director-producer Bizhan M Tong told Deadline: “Chungking Mansions contributes to the evolving tapestry of zombie lore while paying tribute to the socially charged narratives of George A Romero, bringing it closer in tone to Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us.”

Tong’s latest feature, Lockdown, is set for release later this year.

Filming for Chunking Mansions is expected to take place in spring next year.