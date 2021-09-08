Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan in talks to join Hong Kong zombie movie
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan in talks to join Hong Kong zombie movie

Japanese action star Rina Takeda and Korean actress and model Go Joon-hee are also in discussions for the action-thriller, Chungking Mansions.

Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan in talks to join Hong Kong zombie movie

Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan are in talks to appear in a new Hong Kong zombie flick called Chungking Mansions. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca/thedesmondtan)

08 Sep 2021 12:20PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 12:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

If talks go well, we’ll be able to see local stars Rebecca Lim and Desmond Tan appearing in a Hong Kong zombie film called Chungking Mansions.

The two are currently in discussions – along with Japanese action star Rina Takeda, Korean actress and model Go Joon-hee and Hong Kong actress Wiyona Yueng – according to entertainment industry site Deadline, which reported the news on Monday (Sep 6).

The report added that the action-thriller tells the story of a disparate group of people from around the world who have to climb the iconic Chungking Mansions in the middle of a zombie outbreak in Hong Kong.

The film will be primarily in English but according to Deadline, it will also feature a number of languages such as Japanese, Cantonese and Korean to reflect the multi-cultural nature of the production and the iconic building itself.

The lead character, who is as yet unnamed, is an American trying to save his wife and child who are stuck in Chungking Mansions.

Once discussions are through, the film will see Go playing a high-profile model attending the launch of a fashion campaign when the outbreak takes place, Yeung will play a wellness guru caught up in the chaos, while Takeda will be a Japanese special agent searching for the people behind the outbreak.

As for our local stars, Lim is in talks to play the right-hand woman of the person responsible for the outbreak, while Tan will play a hustler helping an American character locate his family.

Director-producer Bizhan M Tong told Deadline: “Chungking Mansions contributes to the evolving tapestry of zombie lore while paying tribute to the socially charged narratives of George A Romero, bringing it closer in tone to Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us.”

Tong’s latest feature, Lockdown, is set for release later this year.

Filming for Chunking Mansions is expected to take place in spring next year. 

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

celebrity Television & Movies film

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us