Rebecca Lim reveals more about her fiance, proposal and wedding plans, including how he got along with grandma

“I had a suspicion the night before, because we have our meals at home with our families,” she said. “But he planned a dinner, and he told me to dress up for the dinner, which he has never done because he’s also super casual. He said he was going to wear a suit.

“I called my sister immediately. I said, ‘I think he’s going to propose.’ She was like, ‘Oh, wow. But he hasn’t asked mum yet.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I guess the restaurant's just very formal.’”

It turned out that her sister – and her entire family – had been conspiring with him to surprise her for over two weeks. “Everyone knew he was going to propose except me,” she laughed.

Both she and her fiance have been touched and overwhelmed by the outpouring of congratulations and love, she said, “not just from close friends and family but Singaporeans who have also grown up with me”. It has been “extremely surreal”.

But some of his friends, she thinks, still have no idea who she is (even if it’s all over the news).

Did he really not know who she was when her face is plastered all over billboards and buses, not to mention in television and movies? we questioned.

“Initially, when he said that, I did not really believe him, but then after getting to know him, he’s not really acquainted with local entertainment. Nor are his friends and parents,” she said.

Their first meeting was at a restaurant over dinner with some of his friends. “None of them knew who I was until the waitress wanted to take pictures,” she recounted. “Then they were like, ‘What’s going on?'”

For now, the couple have agreed that his identity should remain unknown since he’s not a public figure like she is – at least until he’s “slowly assimilated” into her world.

“I said to him, ‘I would really want everyone to know who you are because I’m proud to have you as my other half and really want to share my joy with everyone who’s been so happy for me,’” she told us.

“But as I’ve been so overwhelmed the past couple of days, and so is he, I’m just slowly introducing him into my world. I definitely would want to (reveal who he is) but, one step at a time.”