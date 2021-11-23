Rebecca Lim's mystery fiancé revealed

A week after surprising fans with news of her engagement, Rebecca Lim has revealed her fiancé's face on Instagram.

In a post on Sunday (Nov 21) evening, Lim wrote: "We are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming love and support shown towards us, and for your heartfelt well wishes. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The post was accompanied by a photo of a teary-eyed Lim and her husband-to-be, Matthew Webster, at their engagement event.

Previous photos of the event offered only obscure shots of 35-year-old Webster, but the latest post showed his side profile, after Lim told CNA Lifestyle she "definitely would want" to reveal who he was to the world.