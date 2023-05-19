Rebecca Lim attended The Gucci Cruise Show and met Elizabeth Olsen, IU and Jay Park

Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim, 36, was in Seoul on May 16 for the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, which took place at the city's historical landmark, Gyeongbokgung Palace.

The star, who got hitched in November last year, flew to Seoul from England, where she's been honeymooning for the past two weeks or so. FYI: She was in London at the same time as King Charles' coronation.

According to Rebecca's manager, she flew back to England after the Gucci event to resume her honeymoon.