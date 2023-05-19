Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Rebecca Lim attended The Gucci Cruise Show and met Elizabeth Olsen, IU and Jay Park
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Rebecca Lim attended The Gucci Cruise Show and met Elizabeth Olsen, IU and Jay Park

Lim flew to Seoul while in the middle of her honeymoon.

Rebecca Lim attended The Gucci Cruise Show and met Elizabeth Olsen, IU and Jay Park

Actress Rebecca Lim flew to Seoul from England for the event. (Photos: Instagram/limrebecca)

Ainslyn Lim
19 May 2023 10:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim, 36, was in Seoul on May 16 for the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, which took place at the city's historical landmark, Gyeongbokgung Palace. 

The star, who got hitched in November last year, flew to Seoul from England, where she's been honeymooning for the past two weeks or so. FYI: She was in London at the same time as King Charles' coronation.

According to Rebecca's manager, she flew back to England after the Gucci event to resume her honeymoon.

Related:

But back to her Seoul fashionable trip. 

"I had goosebumps upon entering the show venue, the palace is synonymous with Gucci – timeless and standing the test of time. I had such a wonderful experience on this whirlwind trip in the midst of my honeymoon and with each opportunity I get in an industry that changes with the wind, I am grateful and will always strive to be better," said Rebecca.

She also had the opportunity to rub shoulders with stars from all over the world, including Chinese supermodel Liu Wen, Korean pop stars IU and Jay Park, and Hollywood actresses Dakota Johnson and Saoirse Ronan. 

Scroll on to see who else Rebecca met. 

Rebecca Lim and Korean star IU. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With Elizabeth Olsen. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
Rebecca Lim with Gucci's newest global brand ambassador, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With The Glory's Lim Ji-yeon. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With Jay Park. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With Saoirse Ronan. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With Dakota Johnson. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With British actress and model, Jodie Turner-Smith. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With supermodel Liu Wen. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With Korean actress Shin Min-ah. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With Filipino-Australian actress Anne Curtis-Smith and Filipino fashion influencer Bryan Yambao aka Bryanboy. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With Thai actress Davika Hoorne. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With Thai actor Kanawut Traipipattanapong aka Gulf. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)
With Lee Je-hoon. (Photo: Instagram/limrebecca)

Rebecca also took to Instagram to share pics of herself looking gorgeous during the show, gushing: "What a magical night."

Her celeb pals, including Priscelia Chan, Fiona Xie and Chen Yixin also took to her comments section to send her love in the form of emojis. 

Related:

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/hq

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement