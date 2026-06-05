Actress Rebecca Lim’s husband surprises fans by revealing baby daughter’s face

Those who follow Rebecca Lim on social media would know that the Mediacorp actress keeps things low-key when it comes to her two kids.

In fact, the face of her two-year-old son with her husband Matthew Webster has still not been revealed, with the 39-year-old actress making it a point to cover his face in every photo she has posted since he was a month old.

However, it seems things appear to be different with their newborn daughter, nicknamed Baby M, whom they welcomed just last month.

In a recent Instagram post, Webster shared a series of photos featuring both of their children, with Baby M’s face clearly visible in the first image.

Baby M looked adorable in her yellow onesie and appeared to have her mother’s big, round eyes and delicate, cute facial features.

Their son, on the other hand, remained partially concealed in the photos.