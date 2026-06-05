Actress Rebecca Lim’s husband surprises fans by revealing baby daughter’s face
The 39-year-old Singaporean actress, who just gave birth to her daughter in May, had been known for being very private about her children's appearance.
Those who follow Rebecca Lim on social media would know that the Mediacorp actress keeps things low-key when it comes to her two kids.
In fact, the face of her two-year-old son with her husband Matthew Webster has still not been revealed, with the 39-year-old actress making it a point to cover his face in every photo she has posted since he was a month old.
However, it seems things appear to be different with their newborn daughter, nicknamed Baby M, whom they welcomed just last month.
In a recent Instagram post, Webster shared a series of photos featuring both of their children, with Baby M’s face clearly visible in the first image.
Baby M looked adorable in her yellow onesie and appeared to have her mother’s big, round eyes and delicate, cute facial features.
Their son, on the other hand, remained partially concealed in the photos.
“Tired, grateful, and enjoying every moment of this new chapter,” Webster wrote in the caption.
Netizens were surprised by the unexpected reveal of the baby girl’s face, with many leaving comments praising how adorable she is.
“Oh… features looking gorgeous. Beautiful babies,” one netizen said.
Many also commented on the siblings’ bond, with one describing their son as “the sweetest korkor (big brother).”
“Every bit of effort you’re putting in now is helping to build such a beautiful bond, and it will be so worth it in the end,” another netizen wrote.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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